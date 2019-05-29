

CTV Saskatoon





Allysa Woodrow lost four friends to suicide over just a few weeks last year.

“It was still happening and I didn’t understand why. I was getting tired of it because you didn’t know if you were going to go to school and your best friend was not going to be there and you were going to get a call,” she said.

The Grade 12 North Battleford student is a CTV Hometown Hero.

She created the Better Together project, which connects youth with seniors and creates support between generations. She also co-founded the Hugs With Mugs group where high school students can talk about their challenges in a supportive environment.

“She just never gives up, she continues to involve people, she continues to reach out to seek people,” said her mother, Roberta.