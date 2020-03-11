SASKATOON -- Officers were shot at during a recent drug bust, Saskatoon police say.

On Tuesday, as a result of an investigation, police executed search warrants at homes in the 100 block of Edinburgh Place, 200 block of Evergreen Square and 700 block of Hart Road.

Members of the Tactical Support Unit helped at the home on Edinburgh Place. As members were attempting to gain entry through a door, a round was discharged from a gun inside, toward the door, police say.

No one was injured. A loaded handgun was located and seized after entry was made, police say.

Officers seized 76 grams of fentanyl, 80g of powder cocaine and 145g of crack cocaine, according to a news release.

A 36-year-old Saskatoon man, a 34-year-old Edmonton man, a 22-year-old Edmonton man and a 15-year-old boy from Toronto each face trafficking charges.