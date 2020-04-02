SASKATOON -- The ice on the city’s retention ponds is no longer suitable for recreational use as the temperature warms, the Saskatoon Fire Department says.

Fire crews will be visiting each of these ponds in the coming days to update the signage in the areas, according to a news release.

Additionally, the ice that covered sections of the South Saskatchewan River has also started to melt. The fire department says the ice on the river is unpredictable and never safe for winter recreational use.

Community members are asked to maintain a safe distance from the river and to never go onto the ice.

People are also reminded to keep a close watch on children and pets when visiting trails, parks, or off-leash areas that may run adjacent to the South Saskatchewan River or a storm water retention pond.