SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police issued an Amber Alert Wednesday morning after a four-year-old girl was reported missing from her home on Devonshire Crescent.

Police say the four-year-old girl was found unharmed with a woman in a home in the 1900 block of 20th Street about half an hour after the alert was issued.

Police are still working to get all of the details. There was a 19-hour gap between the time that her family had last the girl and the time that she was reported missing, at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. It’s not clear why there was a delay.

Police are also trying to identify any connection between the girl's family and the woman with whom she was found.

No criminal charges are pending, but police say that could change as the investigation continues.

Police say between the time the girl was reported missing and the time the amber alert was issued, about an 11-hour window, they were looking at surveillance video and chasing down leads that patrol officers had.

Nearly 20 officers were out looking Wednesday morning.

More to come.