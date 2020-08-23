SASKATOON -- Residents near Spiritwood are being asked to drive to their local RCMP detachment until further notice after a SaskTel building caught fire causing phone, Internet, and cellular services to be lost, according to a release from the RCMP.

Spiritwood RCMP said there is no way to reach 911 in the entire area, so residents are advised to drive to their local detachement if they are in need of police services.

The release said the area without services is estimated to be, from Spiritwood:

To the north: up to Chitek Lake

To the south: down to Rabbit Lake

To the east: to Debden

To the west: to be determined

RCMP said it is unknown how long it will take for services to be restored in the area.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.