New charges for two accused in Saskatoon murder

    Two people who were previously charged with first degree murder in Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2024 now face charges of indecently interfering with and offering an indignity to human remains, police said.

    The 34-year-old man and 32-year-old woman were arrested for the killing of a 25-year-old Alberta man at a home on Lisgar Avenue on Feb. 7, the Saskatoon Police Service said in a news release.

    On Tuesday, investigators attended to a correctional facility in Saskatoon and a correctional facility in Prince Albert to lay the new charges.

    The suspects were already incarcerated on related charges of first-degree murder, police said.

