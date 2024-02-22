Neighbour heard 'strange sounds' before Saskatoon boys, 12 and 13, arrested for homicide

A recent homicide in Saskatoon has drawn considerable attention with two boys, 12 and 13-years-old, being arrested and charged with manslaughter.

The victim, a 12-year-old boy, succumbed to injuries inflicted by a gunshot wound.

On Thursday, Deputy Chief Cameron McBride of the Saskatoon Police Service confirmed the charges, stating that the incident occurred within a residence.

This marks the fifth homicide in Saskatoon this year and the third of the Family Day long weekend.

Authorities were called to the scene at a duplex located on the 1000 block of Matheson Drive around 3 a.m. Monday.

Neighbor Hilda Raquela De Paula recounted hearing unusual noises from the neighboring residence.

"I normally hear strange sounds from that side, I didn't think anything of it, but it kept on going," she told CTV News in Spanish, aided by a translator.

De Paula further witnessed the arrival of emergency services, noting the swift actions taken to transport the victim.

"The ambulance isn't there for a long time. Then he took out the stretcher and took the young man out of the house. I saw the young man was still alive because I saw he moved. Then the ambulance took him away quickly."

Other neighbors expressed shock and sadness over the incident.

Bob Shillington lives across the street and knows the family.

"It's a worry... It's concerning. They were a good family but it's sad that it happened," Shillington said.

Details around the circumstances of the homicide, including whether it was intentional, as well as the identities of those involved, have not been publicly disclosed.

The homicide unit is taking the lead on the investigation.