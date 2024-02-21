Two Saskatoon boys face manslaughter charge in death of 12-year-old

Two Saskatoon boys, 12 and 13, have been charged with manslaughter in connection with a suspicious death early Monday morning in the Massey Place neighbourhood.

Police say the victim was a 12-year-old boy.

Officers were alerted to the lethal assault around 3 a.m. Monday morning and found the boy with a serious injury in the 1000 block of Matheson Drive.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injury a short time later.

The two boys also face charges for weapons-related offences, police said.