Nathan Oystrick has announced he is stepping down as head coach of the Humboldt Broncos.

He made the announcement on his twitter on Friday morning.

I have stepped away from the Humboldt Broncos. Despite the extreme stress and constant pressure of working with the organization, I gave them everything I possibly could and am proud of their performance, and mine, this season.

I will issue a proper statement shortly. — Nathan Oystrick (@Oystie74) December 28, 2018

“Despite the extreme stress and constant pressure of working with the organization, I gave them everything I possibly could and am proud of their performance, and mine, this season,” he said in the tweet.

“The Broncos wish to Nathan for his work with the organization and wish him the very best in all his future endeavors,” the team said in a news release.

Assistant coach Scott Barney will take over as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2018-19 season.

Oystrick took the head coaching position in July. He took over for the late Darcy Haugan, one of 16 people killed when the team’s bus collided with a semi-truck on April 6.

The Broncos have a record 21-13-3 in 37 games so far this season.