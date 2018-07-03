The Humboldt Broncos announced Tuesday that Nathan Oystrick has been named as the team’s new head coach and general manager.

Oystrick grew up in Saskatchewan and played in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League before moving to B.C. to play for the South Surrey Eagles. He went on to play in the NCAA, NHL, AHL and KHL. He has some coaching background, working as an assistant coach in the East Coast Hockey League and as a head coach of Colorado Academy high school.

“My wife and I are excited to move to Saskatchewan and to be joining the community of Humboldt,” Oystrick told reporters at Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt. “I understand what the team means to so many people across North America and globally.”

Oystrick will take over for late coach Darcy Haugan, who was one of 16 people killed when the Broncos team bus collided with a semi-truck on April 6. Haugan was honoured with the NHL’s inaugural Willie O’Ree Community Award in Las Vegas last month.

Haugan’s core covenant will remain on the wall outside of the Broncos dressing room.

“I hope that I can make him proud while doing this job,” Oystrick said.

There were more than 50 applicants for the head coach position. Broncos president Kevin Garinger said Oystrick had the background and skills to help move the team forward next season.

Garinger added that Haugan was always the face, heart and soul of the team.

“Now we have someone here that can step into that role,” he said.

Oystrick said he is committed to working with the community.

“The biggest thing hockey does for anyone is build relationships,” he said.

Oystrick and his wife will be moving to Humboldt from Colorado in the coming weeks.

The Broncos home opener will be broadcast on CTV Saskatchewan and TSN on Sept. 12.