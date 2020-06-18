Home
Follow on
Coronavirus in Canada
Total cases: 100,220 | Active: 29,424 | Recovered: 62,496 | Deceased: 8,300
LIVE SOON
Tory leadership candidates speak to the media following second debate
Advertisement
SASKATOON
Saskatoon News | Local Breaking | CTV News Saskatoon
Natalie Vanidour
Published Thursday, June 18, 2020 1:16PM CST
SHARE
Tommy Douglas Collegiate
See more Class of 2020 grads
SHARE
Report Error
Editorial standards and policies
Why you can trust CTV News
Watch More From CTV News
false
Calls for change
Air Date: June 18, 2020
false
Verdict in Saskatoon death
Air Date: June 18, 2020
false
The Dialogue: Senos Timon
Air Date: June 18, 2020
false
Sask. update on COVID-19, back to schools plan
false
Hometown Hero hits all the right notes
Air Date: June 18, 2020
false
When police are called when you're just working.
Air Date: June 17, 2020
Saskatoon Top Stories
BREAKING
BREAKING
Sask. reports 15 new COVID-19 cases; most linked to outbreak in Hutterite communities
'There was no justice for him': For Saskatoon man, George Floyd's death stirs up memories of nephew’s fatal shooting
COVID-19 updates for Saskatoon and area for Thursday, June 18
Saskatoon library staff 'working very hard' to fill thousands of orders
Perception of justice 'crucial' in Sask. policing oversight reforms, expert says
Saskatoon hot rod builder turns attention to bikes for kids in need
More from CTV News Saskatoon
false
Parade for Prince Albert girl who survived attack
Air Date: May 20, 2020
false
How will work change?
Air Date: May 11, 2020
false
Adapting behind the grill
Air Date: May 8, 2020
false
Milgaard's struggle for exoneration
Air Date: January 30, 2020
false
Old computers get new life
Air Date: February 4, 2020
false
Making Sask. weightlifting history
Air Date: January 28, 2020
DON'T MISS
false
B.C. man charged for smoking, not wearing mask on plane
false
Connor McDavid rookie card set to break record at auction
false
Bear's bubble bath: Grizzly takes a dip in Denver
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE
LIVE
LIVE: Conservative leadership candidates face off in second debate
BREAKING
BREAKING
Mother and three young daughters dead in Brampton crash
UPDATED
UPDATED
Why did grocery store execs cut pandemic pay? MPs invite them to explain
Body of third teenage girl, missing in Alberta's St. Mary River, located
Racism allegation: Blanchet wants Singh to apologize or face 'severe' consequence
Australia hit by cyberattacks from unnamed 'state-based actor,' says PM
Advertisement
Most-Watched
false
LIVE3 Digital Channel
Air Date: December 1, 2013
false
Hometown Hero hits all the right notes
Air Date: June 18, 2020
false
CTV News Channel LIVE
Air Date: January 23, 2017
false
When police are called when you're just working.
Air Date: June 17, 2020
false
Upheaval for minor sports
Air Date: June 17, 2020
Most-Read
'I bet you’re here for me': An Indigenous Sask. man reflects on times police showed up while he was just working
COVID-19 updates for Saskatoon and area for Wednesday, June 17
COVID-19 updates for Saskatoon and area for Thursday, June 18
COVID-19 outbreak declared in two Hutterite communities in RM of Maple Creek
Confederation Park Community School changes name to Wâhkôhtowin School