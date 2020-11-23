PRINCE ALBERT -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has identified a positive COVID-19 case in several schools in the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division:

One individual in Debden Public School in Debden (All staff and students in Gr 7-12 isolating until Dec 1)

One individual in Ecole Arthur Pechey Public School in PA (Grade 5 classroom and staff isolating until Dec 1)

One individual in John Diefenbaker Public School in PA (Grade 6 classroom and staff isolating until Dec. 1)

Two individuals in Carlton Comprehensive Public High School in PA (specific grade 9 and 12 classrooms and staff isolating until Nov 30)

One case in the community-run Vickers before and after school program and all impacted children and staff will be isolating until further notice.

One individual at Canwood Public School in Canwood SK. The grade 7-12 students and staff impacted by this case are required to isolate until the end of the day on November 27, 2020.

All schools will remain open for in-person classes for all students that are not required to isolate. The learning program will continue remotely for those students affected.

“The division is hoping the recovery is quick and thorough, and we extend our get-well wishes to each of these members of our school community and offer our support to the surrounding family. We also extend our support to the staff in our schools who are impacted by the isolation,” said Director of Education Robert Bratvold in a statement to media.

The school division was informed of these positive COVID-19 test results and communication is being shared with the classrooms/cohorts, the connected staff, as well as with the school community. Privacy concerns prevent sharing of further details of the case.

Staff at schools remain vigilant in ensuring proper safety measures are in place and personnel from the SHA continue to guide and inform school administration and staff, said Bratvold.