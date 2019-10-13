'Most Canadian moment': Cowboy and Mountie seen leaving Tim Horton’s
Mark Baerg posted the picture to Facebook on Saturday. (Courtesy: Facebook/Mark Baerg)
CTV News Saskatoon
Published Sunday, October 13, 2019 9:40PM CST
A photo taken in Rosetown, Sask. is being dubbed “the absolute most Canadian moment of all time.”
Facebook user Mark Baerg uploaded the image showing a Mountie and cowboy on horseback, appearing to be leaving the Tim Horton’s drive through with coffees in-hand.
Baerg said he came across the duo while stopping for a coffee in Rosetown from the highway.
The image has been shared more than 10,000 times across the country.