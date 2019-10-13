

CTV News Saskatoon





A photo taken in Rosetown, Sask. is being dubbed “the absolute most Canadian moment of all time.”

Facebook user Mark Baerg uploaded the image showing a Mountie and cowboy on horseback, appearing to be leaving the Tim Horton’s drive through with coffees in-hand.

Baerg said he came across the duo while stopping for a coffee in Rosetown from the highway.

The image has been shared more than 10,000 times across the country.