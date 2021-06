SASKATOON -- A missing 22-year-old woman was found dead Wednesday near Blaine Lake, Saskatoon police said in a news release.

Chelsea Braun had last been seen at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 200 block of Saguenay Drive.

Pending final results of the Saskatchewan Coroner's Service autopsy and toxicology, police do not believe foul play was involved in her death.