Missing Saskatoon man found dead

SASKATOON -

A missing Saskatoon man has been found dead, police say.

On Oct. 9, police were notified about a dead person in the South Saskatchewan River, according to a news release.

An autopsy confirmed the person’s identity as Shawn Wiebe.

Wiebe, 46, was last seen around 8:30 p.m., Sept. 22 near 16th Street and Avenue P South.

Police and family had been concerned that he was in a vulnerable state.

Police do not believe foul play is involved in his death.

The investigation will be continued by the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service.