Missing Sask. man, 83, found safe in Alberta
Published Thursday, February 18, 2021 12:09PM CST Last Updated Friday, February 19, 2021 10:21AM CST
RCMP (File - Sean Amato/CTV News)
SASKATOON -- Martensville RCMP say 83-year-old Donald Fowler was found safe on Thursday.
He had not been seen since he left his home Wednesday night.
While search efforts were ongoing, a business owner from Tofield, Alberta, called police to report a male who attended their location and was concerned about the male’s well-being.
Tofield RCMP were able to verify that the man was Fowler.