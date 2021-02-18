SASKATOON -- Martensville RCMP say 83-year-old Donald Fowler was found safe on Thursday.

He had not been seen since he left his home Wednesday night.

While search efforts were ongoing, a business owner from Tofield, Alberta, called police to report a male who attended their location and was concerned about the male’s well-being.

Tofield RCMP were able to verify that the man was Fowler.