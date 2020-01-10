SASKATOON -- A missing 36-year-old man was found dead Friday afternoon near Pekakumew Lake, close to where he was last seen on Jan. 6, RCMP say.

Richard Netmaker of Big River First Nation was last seen in an isolated area about three to five kilometers northwest of Big River First Nation on Jan. 6.

Police believed he may have been assaulted and may have required medical attention.

An autopsy will be conducted over the next few days to determine the cause of his death, RCMP say.

The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crime Unit is investigating.