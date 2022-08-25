Mike Babcock resigns as U of S Huskies head coach

Mike Babcock has resigned as head coach of the University of Saskatchewan Huskies men's hockey team.

The university announced Babcock, who joined the team in February 2021 on a two-year full-time volunteer basis, will be succeeded by Brandin Cote, who served under Babcock as an assistant coach last season.

"I'm excited for Brandin and his family. He is prepared to be a highly successful coach," Babcock said in a university news release. "I believe he will elevate the Huskies' play and profile even further. I look forward to seeing him continue down the path of what promises to be an incredible career."

Raised in Saskatoon, Babcock has gone on to become one of the most successful Canadian hockey coaches of all time. He spent 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the Stanley Cup championship in 2008. He also coached Anaheim and Toronto. Babcock was fired 23 games into the 2019-20 season while in his fifth season with the Maple Leafs.

On the international stage, Babcock coached Canada’s men’s team to Olympic gold medals in 2010 and 2014. He also won the 1994 University Cup with the University of Lethbridge and the 1997 World Juniors. Babcock is the only coach to win six national or international titles.

"I'd also like to take this opportunity to thank Mike Babcock for his involvement last season with the program," Huskies chiefs athletics officer Shannon Chinn said in a statement. "His leadership and mentorship were greatly appreciated by the program and the entire Huskie Athletics organization. I am confident in saying the Huskies men's hockey program is ready to take another large leap forward and further its profile as one of the nation's best collegiate hockey programs."

Saskatchewan finished the 2021-22 Canada West regular season with a 13-7-0 record. The Huskies lost to the Calgary Dinos in the conference quarterfinal to the Calgary Dinos.

Now, it's time for Swift Current's Cote to lead the program after serving as captain when Babcock was coaching the Spokane Chiefs from 2000 to 2002.

The Huskies play an exhibition non-conference game on Sept. 9 against the University of Regina Cougars. The Huskies open regular season play on Sept. 30 against the Trinity Western Spartans.