Melfort Mustangs player tests positive for COVID-19
Published Friday, September 25, 2020 4:34PM CST Last Updated Friday, September 25, 2020 4:35PM CST
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, the City of Melfort and the Melfort Mustangs have confirmed a player has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a news release from the SJHL, the player and close contacts have been identified and advised to self-isolate. The news release also says contact in Melfort has been limited.
It says guidelines set by the health authority are being followed.