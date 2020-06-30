SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili wants Premier Scott Moe to return to the Legislature in September with a “complete budget.”

In a news release Tuesday, Meili said that would include the standard four-year projections and an allocation of the $200 million contingency fund.

“When Scott Moe finally agreed to our calls to return to the Legislature, we expected him to show up with a recovery plan. Instead, he brought nothing but a cut-and-paste rehash of the pre-pandemic budget the Sask. Party wanted to present in March,” Meili said.

“They are hiding their true plans for deep cuts after the next election from the people of Saskatchewan.”

According to Meili, the Sask Party has pointed repeatedly to their contingency fund as an answer to every missing element in its pandemic response.

Moe addressed Meili’s request in a post on Twitter.

“A few minutes ago I received a letter from the Leader of the NDP requesting for a return to the Legislative Assembly in September. This legislative session has not gone well for the NDP & now they are asking for a do-over,” he said.