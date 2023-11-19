Massive potash mine being built in Saskatchewan breaks new ground for women
In July of this year, mining giant BHP announced a company first.
More than 14,000 kilometres away from its Melbourne, Australia headquarters, BHP said it had achieved its "gender balance" target for its local workforce in Saskatchewan.
With women making up more than 43 per cent of the company's workforce at its Jansen potash mine project as well as its Saskatoon corporate office, the province became the first BHP location in the world to reach a goal set back in 2016.
That was when the Australian multinational announced its aim to achieve gender balance — defined by the company as a minimum of 40 per cent women and 40 per cent men — across its global workforce by the end of 2025.
BHP had good reason to hail its Saskatchewan achievement, which was no small feat in an industry where the typical worker has long been a burly hard-hatted man. As recently as 2019 in Canada, federal government statistics showed just 14 per cent of this country's mining sector workforce were women.
Mining is so male-dominated that the rare female employee often arrives at their new job to find they can't even find coveralls that fit them, said Charlie Elke, a 28-year-old woman who works at the Jansen project as superintendent of camp and logistics.
"Lots of times these were just previously offered in men's sizing," Elke said, adding the fact that BHP offers smaller sizes of uniforms is one of the factors that has made her feel welcome as a woman in mining.
A growing emphasis on ESG (environmental, social and governance) investing, as well as changing societal norms, means many companies today are looking to make their workplaces more inclusive.
But BHP had a unique opportunity in Saskatchewan to build a modern mining workforce because it was building it from the ground up. The Jansen potash mine, whose first phase will be operational in 2026, is a brand new mine.
Potash is a critical mineral used in fertilizer production and is in demand around the world. When complete, Jansen will be one of the largest potash mines in the world.
Caroline Cox, the company's chief legal, governance and external affairs officer, said using this project to help correct the mining industry's historic gender imbalance was a "business imperative" for BHP.
The company's own data already demonstrated that its sites with a higher proportion of female employees tended to perform better in terms of safety, workplace culture and morale and overall production.
In addition, the company knew it had to cast its recruitment net wider to have a shot at fully staffing its Jansen project, which is expected to create up to 600 full-time jobs once operational.
According to a recent Deloitte report, Saskatchewan is facing a significant labour shortage, with the number of vacant jobs in the province's mining, oil and gas industry increasing by 132 per cent since the start of 2019.
The report also found that while one in five mining employers in Saskatchewan say labour shortages are a key obstacle to their business operations, only 11 per cent of Canadians aged 15 to 30 say they would probably or definitely work in the mining industry.
Cox said one of the challenges BHP faces is access to talent and competition for workers is high.
"We recognized a while ago that we were probably being pretty narrow in how we were recruiting, so we shifted that around. And we're very deliberate about looking for talent outside of the industry," she said.
To build a more inclusive workforce, BHP has implemented things at Jansen like all-female dorms for the women on its construction crew and companywide campaigns around gender and workplace respect.
In addition, managers at BHP are required to identify any gender-based pay gaps on their teams and take steps to rectify them, Cox said.
The company also offers a trades readiness program, to provide women with the basic skills they need to become heavy-duty equipment technicians, industrial mechanics and other typically male-dominated roles.
In addition to recruiting more women to its workforce, BHP also aims to increase Indigenous representation at its Jansen workforce from its current eight per cent to 20 per cent by the end of 2026.
Andrew Swart, managing partner for Canadian energy resources and industrials with Deloitte, said Saskatchewan is currently Canada's top mining jurisdiction, with rich deposits of not only potash, but also uranium and a variety of critical minerals.
But he said with a shortfall of thousands of workers expected in the sector in the years to come, companies will not be successful unless they can figure out how to harness previously untapped labour pools.
"It's not just a skills shortage, but you've also got a whole generation of baby boomers who are going to retire in the next 10 years or so," Swart said.
Cox said BHP has more work to do, specifically around child care. Lack of access to child care remains a major impediment to women entering the workforce, especially in remote communities.
But she said the company is proud of what it has done so far, including its efforts to convey that setting diversity targets does not mean BHP is seeking to exclude men.
"I think there will always be a degree of that questioning or criticism, but I think we're really firm about where we're going, and we're not going to stop because of some of those noises," she said.
Elke said working at the Jansen potash site has helped her develop leadership skills and grow her career in ways she never thought possible.
"There's definitely the times you think, `Oh man, did I just get this job because I'm female,"' she said.
"But everybody I've worked with on site has been super encouraging. And actually lots of the men that I work with are the first to tell me they notice my work ethic and tell me I'm going to do well."
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Gaza hostage deal closer than ever, U.S. official says
A deal to secure the release of some of the hostages held in Gaza by Hamas militants is closer than ever in the Islamist group's war with Israel, a White House official said on Sunday.
In death, one cancer patient helps to erase millions in medical debt
A New York City woman who died Sunday from cancer has raised enough money to erase millions of dollars in medical debt with a posthumous plea for help.
No Frills reaches deal with Unifor workers to avert strike at 17 Ontario stores
A tentative deal has been reached between No Frills and Unifor.
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
Montreal's Olivier Rioux, world's tallest teen, signed to NCAA basketball team in Florida
Montreal’s Olivier Rioux, who holds the Guinness World Record for the tallest teenager on Earth, will be playing basketball with the Florida Gators for the 2024 season.
Health workers evacuate 31 'very sick' babies from Gaza's largest hospital
Thirty-one premature babies were safely transferred from Gaza's main hospital to another in the south on Sunday, and will be moved to Egypt, health officials said, as scores of other critically wounded patients remained stranded there days after Israeli forces entered the compound.
Blair on Trudeau's 'maximum restraint' comments: PM 'concerned about innocent lives on both sides'
Despite Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urging the Israeli government to exercise 'maximum restraint' in the war in Gaza, Canada's defence minister says it's wrong to believe that those comments suggest Israel is acting otherwise.
F1 exceeds Las Vegas expectations as Verstappen wins one of the most competitive races of the season
Max Verstappen hated everything about the Las Vegas Grand Prix from the moment he arrived in Sin City. Formula One's three-time reigning world champion found the excess and opulence over-the-top and prioritized over the actual racing.
Cheers! Bottle of Scotch whisky sells for a record US$2.7 million at auction
A bottle of Scotch whisky billed as 'the most sought-after' in the world sold Saturday for almost 2.2 million pounds (US$2.7 million), an auction record for a bottle of wine or spirits.
Regina
-
Regina city administration says it saved over $14.4 million in 2024 budget proposal
Regina city administration says they saved over $14.4 million in their budget proposal through eliminating costs and adding revenue.
-
Massive potash mine being built in Saskatchewan breaks new ground for women
More than 14,000 kilometres away from its Melbourne, Australia headquarters, BHP said it had achieved its "gender balance" target for its local workforce in Saskatchewan.
-
Documentary on history of experimental colony on Peepeekisis reserve shown in Regina
On Saturday, people gathered in the Immanuel Anglican Church to watch a new documentary on the history of the File Hills Farm Colony experiment that happened on Peepeekisis reserve more than 100 years ago.
Winnipeg
-
'Forge a new relationship': Indigenous leaders hopeful of new provincial government
WINNIPEG -- When Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew took the unconventional move of appointing himself the minister responsible for Indigenous reconciliation, he did so with the intent of strengthening the relationship between the province and Indigenous communities.
-
Scheifele, with a goal and two assists, leads Winnipeg Jets over Arizona Coyotes 5-2
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) -- Mark Scheifele had a goal and two assists to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night.
-
Calgary
-
Man injured in Saturday night shooting in southwest Calgary
Police are investigating after a Saturday night shooting in a southwest Calgary neighbourhood left one man seriously injured.
-
U of A fires Sexual Assault Centre director for signing letter questioning claims of sexual violence against Israelis
The University of Alberta has fired the director of its Sexual Assault Centre over a pro-Palestinian open letter, which calls into question reports of sexual violence against Israeli citizens.
-
Calgary Food Bank looks to stuff 19 buses full of food
The Calgary Food Bank is hoping to stuff a bus full of food Saturday.
Edmonton
-
U of A fires Sexual Assault Centre director for signing letter questioning claims of sexual violence against Israelis
The University of Alberta has fired the director of its Sexual Assault Centre over a pro-Palestinian open letter, which calls into question reports of sexual violence against Israeli citizens.
-
Okimâw Awards showcase 'success stories' of Indigenous men in Alberta
Indigenous men from across Treaty 6, 7 and 8 in Alberta were celebrated Saturday.
-
Man injured in Saturday night shooting in southwest Calgary
Police are investigating after a Saturday night shooting in a southwest Calgary neighbourhood left one man seriously injured.
Toronto
-
No Frills reaches deal with Unifor workers to avert strike at 17 Ontario stores
A tentative deal has been reached between No Frills and Unifor.
-
Woman killed in alleged intentional northeast Toronto collision identified by police
Toronto police have identified the woman killed after being allegedly intentionally struck by a driver in North York earlier this week.
-
Police release images of suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted girl on TTC bus
Police have released images of a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl on a TTC bus in Scarborough.
Ottawa
-
Two people hurt in vehicle rollover on Airport Parkway Sunday morning
Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle crash on the Airport Parkway at Brookfield Road just after 6 a.m. Sunday.
-
Council continues to finalize 2024 budget and Quebec public sector strikes: Five stories to watch in Ottawa this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
-
Cold, windy Sunday in the forecast for Ottawa
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly cloudy Sunday in Ottawa with a slight chance of showers. High plus 2 C, with the wind chill making it feel like minus 7 degrees.
Vancouver
-
Pro-Palestinian protesters return to Vancouver Art Gallery demanding ceasefire
Hundreds of protesters gathered at the Vancouver Art Gallery Saturday afternoon, persistent in their demands for a ceasefire.
-
Surrey highway closing for 24 hours for rail maintenance, Pattullo Bridge work
A stretch of provincial highway in Surrey will close in both directions for 24 hours beginning early Sunday morning to facilitate work related to the Pattullo Bridge Replacement Project.
-
1 hospitalized after crash that knocked out power to more than 800 in North Delta Saturday
One person suffered serious injuries and more than 800 BC Hydro customers were left without electricity Saturday after an overnight crash in North Delta.
Montreal
-
Quebec will see three public sector strikes this week
It's shaping up to be a tumultuous week in Quebec's public services sector, with three strikes occurring at different times but all overlapping on Thursday.
-
Exam scores, graduations and gender gaps: Quebec's high schools, ranked
A ranking of Quebec high schools was published on Friday, scoring their performance on a variety of academic indicators.
-
Montrealer Jonathan Goldbloom named Hockey Canada board chair as new directors elected
Hockey Canada has a new board of directors with Jonathan Goldbloom from Montreal appointed as chair by the board, taking over from Hugh L. Fraser.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. weather: Wind warnings issued on Vancouver Island, freezing rain forecast in Interior
People travelling highway mountain passes in B.C.'s Southern Interior this weekend are being advised to watch out for slippery surfaces as a storm with the potential to bring freezing rain moves through.
-
Eby tells NDP convention he's 'nowhere near satisfied,' says much more to be done
British Columbia Premier David Eby says he wakes up every morning thinking about more steps his government can take to tackle the province's housing crisis.
-
Vancouver table tennis player Stephanie Chan wins Canada's first medal at Parapan Am Games
Vancouver table tennis player Stephanie Chan won Canada's first medal at the Parapan American Games on Saturday.
Atlantic
-
'It’s not Christmas until you’ve been to the Lady Smith Manor'
The Nutcracker was the theme for the fourth annual Christmas market at the Lady Smith Manor in Dorchester, N.B.
-
N.B. police searching for vehicle after alleged Shediac River carjacking
New Brunswick RCMP is searching for a stolen vehicle after an alleged carjacking near Shediac River Saturday night.
-
W5
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
Northern Ontario
-
In death, one cancer patient helps to erase millions in medical debt
A New York City woman who died Sunday from cancer has raised enough money to erase millions of dollars in medical debt with a posthumous plea for help.
-
Farmers, community rally to save Thornloe Cheese
Demonstrators in Temiskaming Shores are calling on cooperative Gay Lea Foods to sell Thornloe Cheese and all its assets in order to save the 83-year-old business.
-
After less than two years, Timmins police chief retires
Less than two years after he took the job, Timmins Police Chief Dan Foy is retiring, the local police board announced Saturday.
London
-
St. Thomas police look for suspect in attempted robbery investigation
The St. Thomas Police Service is investigating an attempted robbery at a convenience store on the west-end of Talbot Street.
-
No Frills reaches deal with Unifor workers to avert strike at 17 Ontario stores
A tentative deal has been reached between No Frills and Unifor.
-
From the streets to the staff: Inspiration as shelter marks milestone
Dan Turner credits the Ark Aid Mission for giving him a new start in life.