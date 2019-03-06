Jimmy’s Cannabis in Martensville has made bank statements more discrete to ease the minds of its customers.

“When they look at their credit card statements, all they’re going to see is ‘Jimmy’s Shop.’ No mention of pot, cannabis, or anything like that,” general manager Abe Preiner said.

Purchases made through credit will be reflected on bank statements as “Jimmy’s Shop Martensville SK.”

Customer privacy is a priority, Preiner said.

“What’s important to our customers is important to us, so obviously their privacy and their information is important to them, so we want to do everything we can help protect that.”