SASKATOON -- A La Loche man was stabbed early Friday morning when he caught another man stealing items from the family vehicle, RCMP say.

The victim had come out to confront the suspect, who was looking through the vehicle, RCMP say.

The unknown man turned towards the victim and immediately stabbed him in the chest, RCMP say. The victim was treated at the hospital and released.

The suspect then ran off with items he stole from the vehicle including two portable televisions and a DVD player, RCMP say.

The suspect is described as five-foot-10 with a slim build wearing black baggy pants, plain dark hooded sweatshirt and a dark ski mask.