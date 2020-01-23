SASKATOON -- The body of a 32-year-old man was found near a highway in the Onion Lake Cree Nation on Tuesday night.

Braden Richard Bull’s body was found a short distance off Highway 797, according to RCMP.

Officers blocked off the scene and the coroner is assisting with the investigation.

Bull is from Little Pine First Nation, and his family has been notified of his death.

Bull was reported missing on Monday.

An autopsy has been scheduled for the upcoming days.