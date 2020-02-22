SASKATOON -- A 40-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being attacked by two large dogs late Friday night, according to Saskatoon Police.

Police responded to the scene around 11:50 p.m., along with the Air Support Unit who spotted the attack from the air.

Officers on the ground found the man injured, and still being attacked by the two large dogs. The dogs then began acting aggressive towards the officers and police say they were “forced” to fire their guns, killing the dogs.

The man was taken to hospital by medial services.

Police are reviewing the incident.