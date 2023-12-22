Man found with life-threatening injuries after suspected stabbing, Saskatoon police say

Police say a 32-year-old man was found with what were believed to be life-threatening injuries from a suspected stabbing on Saskatoon’s west side Thursday night.

Officers were called to the 3300 block of Fairlight Drive around 8:30 p.m. for the report of an injured person, a Saskatoon police news release said.

The man was provided emergency medical attention before being taken to hospital by EMS.

Police said investigation determined an altercation occurred between the victim and another person known to him identified by police as a 36-year-old man.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

The serious assault unit is continuing to investigate the incident, the release said.