Man faces arson charge after morning fire on Ave D
Published Tuesday, October 8, 2019 10:30AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, October 8, 2019 11:06AM CST
Saskatoon police have charged a 39-year-old man with arson in connection with a Tuesday morning fire at a fourplex on Avenue D North.
He is expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon, police said in a news release.
Fire crews arrived at the fourplex, in the 1800 block of Avenue D North, to find heavy smoke in the lower level of the building and put out the fire, according to a news release.
No one was hurt.
Traffic restrictions are in place and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.