Saskatoon police have charged a 39-year-old man with arson in connection with a Tuesday morning fire at a fourplex on Avenue D North.

He is expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon, police said in a news release.

Fire crews arrived at the fourplex, in the 1800 block of Avenue D North, to find heavy smoke in the lower level of the building and put out the fire, according to a news release.

No one was hurt.

Traffic restrictions are in place and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.