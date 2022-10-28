Man dies in Saskatoon police shooting

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said no officers were injured in a fatal officer-involved shooting incident on Thursday afternoon.

According to SPS, the shooting happened at a residence on the 1300 block of Avenue E North around 5:45 p.m. after officers were called to investigate a possible male with a firearm.

SPS said once they arrived on scene, officers could hear shots being fired.

“Upon arrival, members in Patrol and the Tactical Support Unit were able to make entry into the multi-unit residence in an attempt to secure the safety of the other occupants in the building. They were confronted by the armed male suspect when the fatal shooting occurred,” SPS said in its initial news release.

In an update on Friday, SPS said it was a 36-year-old man who had breached release conditions who was killed in the fatal shooting.

Police became aware the man who was in breach of release conditions and wanted by La Loche RCMP was in the 1300 block of Avenue E North, and had a gun, SPS said.

SPS has not released his name.

The suspect had removed his electronic monitoring device, according to SPS.

“Officers reported the male pointed his firearm at them both inside and outside the multi-unit residence,” Chief Troy Cooper said in the updated news release sent on Friday..

He said that members of the tactical support unit were able to gain entry into the home. When they were confronted by the suspect, the fatal shooting happened.

SPS said the incident was connected to a heavy police presence in the 100 block of Avenue Q South around the same time.

“We are extremely fortunate that our officers and the bystanders were not physically harmed,” Cooper said.

“This is an example of the unpredictable and dangerous situations our officers face far too often. They must rely on their extensive training and professionalism to make split-second decisions.”

He also said that mental health supports were in place to help and that RCMP victims services support has been offered to the family of the man who was killed.

In Saskatchewan, officer-involved shootings require an independent investigation by an an outside police service. The Regina Police Service will be conducting the investigation under the observation of the Serious Incident Response Team.

Two independent observers have also been requested.