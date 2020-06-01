SASKATOON -- A 56-year-old man is dead following a single vehicle rollover on Highway 3 west of Paradise Hill overnight, according to Maidstone RCMP.

At 1:30 a.m. Monday, Maidstone RCMP, Onion Lake RCMP, Turtleford RCMP and Lloydminster Search and Rescue responded to the collision, a release said.

It was reported that a 2016 Ford F-150 was located on its roof in a slough. The 56-year-old male driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was declared dead on scene, according to Maidstone RCMP.

The preliminary investigation reveals the vehicle was travelling east bound on Highway 3 when the driver lost control, rolled over and came to rest in the slough.

A Saskatchewan RCMP Traffic Reconstructionist and Saskatchewan Coroners attended the scene.

The RCMP said Highway 3 was closed for an investigation but reopened at 9 a.m. Monday

The investigation is ongoing.