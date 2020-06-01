Man dead following single vehicle rollover on Highway 3 west of Paradise Hill
Pictou District RCMP are asking the public for information about a home invasion in Priestville, N.S. on Friday.
SASKATOON -- A 56-year-old man is dead following a single vehicle rollover on Highway 3 west of Paradise Hill overnight, according to Maidstone RCMP.
At 1:30 a.m. Monday, Maidstone RCMP, Onion Lake RCMP, Turtleford RCMP and Lloydminster Search and Rescue responded to the collision, a release said.
- SUV, shed, gazebo just some of the casualties of intense Saskatoon windstorm
- After 29 suspicious fires in under a month, Saskatoon police to devote more resources to area where they happened
- Saskatoon man arrested in connection to shooting of 14-year-old boy
It was reported that a 2016 Ford F-150 was located on its roof in a slough. The 56-year-old male driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was declared dead on scene, according to Maidstone RCMP.
The preliminary investigation reveals the vehicle was travelling east bound on Highway 3 when the driver lost control, rolled over and came to rest in the slough.
A Saskatchewan RCMP Traffic Reconstructionist and Saskatchewan Coroners attended the scene.
The RCMP said Highway 3 was closed for an investigation but reopened at 9 a.m. Monday
The investigation is ongoing.