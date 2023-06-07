Man charged with first-degree murder in Moosomin First Nation death

A 31-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in a death on the Moosomin First Nation.

Saskatchewan RCMP says they arrested and charged Wade Frenchman for the murder of Tyler Mooswa.

Mooswa was found by police on Monday around 5:45 a.m. in an open, outdoor area. He was declared dead at the scene by EMS, an RCMP news release said.

His family was notified, police said.

Frenchman is scheduled to appear in North Battleford Provincial court on Wednesday.