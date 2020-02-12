SASKATOON -- Two men charged with assaulting one of the accused in the Tiki Laverdiere case appeared in court Wednesday.

Brent Checkosis, charged with being an accessory after the fact to Laverdiere's murder, was stabbed while at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre in August.

Kihiw Fourstar, 19, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and possession of a weapon and has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years behind bars.

Jesse McKenzie, 22, who is charged with possession of a weapon, was remanded and is expected back in court March 10.