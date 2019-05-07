

CTV Saskatoon





One man is in custody following a report of people being unlawfully confined in a home Monday afternoon, Saskatoon police say.

Around 3:45 p.m. officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 100 block of St. Lawrence Court for a report of a man holding four people against their will.

Two people managed to exit the home and police found them nearby.

Patrol members along with the Tactical Support Unit set up a perimeter around the home as the presence of weapons was unknown at the time.

Police learned that after a man and woman argued, the man refused to let the woman leave. Other tenants in the building attempted to intervene but were reportedly threatened by the suspect with a knife, police say.

Officers gained entry into the home and took the male suspect into custody. Police say he was aggressive toward officers and was believed to be under the influence of an intoxicant.

No one was injured during this incident. Police say officers found a small amount of cocaine in the suspect’s possession as well as a knife in the home.

The man, 35, is facing charges of possession of cocaine and breach of undertaking, and a charge of unlawful confinement is pending.