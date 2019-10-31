SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are investigating after a man allegedly deployed bear spray inside a gas station Wednesday morning.

Around 7 a.m. a man entered a gas station in the 1600 block of Idylwyld Drive North to buy cigarettes, police say.

When told that they didn't carry the particular brand requested, the man deployed bear spray before fleeing into the passenger seat of a waiting black Jeep Wrangler, according to police.

The employee was not injured.

The vehicle was involved in a gas-and-dash half an hour later at a store in the 1300 block of Central Avenue, police say.

The Jeep had been reported stolen from Cut Knife on Oct. 29.