

CTV Saskatoon





Battlefords RCMP have arrested a man without incident near a home on the Mosquito First Nation who was wanted on numerous firearms charges.

On September 1 RCMP responded to a complaint of a gunshot at a home on Saulteaux First Nation, according to a news release.

RCMP and EMS found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was conscious and taken to Battlefords Union Hospital, then Saskatoon, for treatment.

The arrested man, who was wanted for firing the shot, is scheduled to make his first appearance in North Battleford Provincial Court on Friday.