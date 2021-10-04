SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police have arrested a man in connection to an alleged sexual assault at the University of Saskatchewan.

On Sept. 29, an unknown male threatened a woman with a weapon and sexually assaulted her inside a building located on Campus Drive, according to police.

The alleged incident was reported to police the next day and was communicated to university staff and students, Saskatoon Police Service said in a news release.

Police identified a suspect and were attempting to locate him when a robbery and attempted robbery were reported on Oct. 2.

The first alleged incident happened around 9 p.m., when a man was reportedly threatened by a male suspect and had his keys stolen.

A short time later an violent attempted robbery was reported and police found the suspect in a nearby business, SPS said.

Police believe the same 22-year-old man is responsible for the alleged sexual assault, and reported robbery and violent attempted ​robbery.

The man is charged with sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, uttering threats and breach of probation.

He was scheduled to make his first court appearance in relation to the charges on Monday.