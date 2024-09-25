Man arrested after hammer attack on Saskatoon Transit bus

A 23-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly attacking another man with a hammer on a Saskatoon transit bus.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday, officers were called to the 200 block of 23rd Street East for a report that a man had been attacked with a weapon on a city bus, according to a Saskatoon police news release.

The patrol officers found a man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital after being treated by paramedics at the scene, police said.

The victim told police he was struck on the head with a hammer while riding the bus.

Shortly after, a suspect was arrested in the 200 block of 1st Avenue South. Police said officers found a hammer in his possession.

The 23-year-old man faces charges of aggravated assault and failure to comply with court-ordered conditions.