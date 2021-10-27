Man arrested after allegedly firing pellet gun at Saskatoon police

SASKATOON -

One man is facing charges after an imitation gun was fired at a home and in the direction of responding police officers, according to Saskatoon police.

Police responded to the 1300 block of Avenue D North Tuesday evening for a report of pellets being fired at a home, according to a news release.

Officers were in the process of locating damage from the alleged shooting when multiple pellets were then fired in their direction, narrowly missing them.

Taking cover, the officers determined that the shots were being fired from a second floor window of a home on the same block, police say.

Subsequent investigation resulted in the arrest of a 57 year-old Saskatoon man and the seizure of a break action air rifle with a telescopic scope.

The man is facing numerous firearms-related charges in addition to charges relating to assault with a weapon and mischief.

No one was hurt.