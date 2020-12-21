PRINCE ALBERT -- A man and a young boy are dead after a head-on crash that happened Monday evening along Highway 3, about five kilometres west of Prince Albert.

Based on a preliminary investigation, an eastbound car pulled into the westbound lane and hit a truck head-on, RCMP said in a news release.

A 30-year-old man and a four-year-old boy from Parkside were inside the car. Both were declared dead by paramedics at the scene, RCMP said.

A 34-year-old woman and a three-year-old girl from the Shellbrook area were inside the truck. They were taken to hospital for treatment of reportedly non-life-threatening injuries, RCMP said.

The crash is still under investigation and alcohol is not considered a factor. Road conditions at the time of the crash were "extremely icy," according to RCMP.

RCMP were called to the scene around 5:30.

The highway was shut down between Cedar Avenue and 15th Street Northwest for several hours while police investigated and the scene was cleared.

Autopsies have been ordered by the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service. The date has not yet been determined, RCMP said.