Mama cat and her kittens reunited by luck at the Saskatoon SPCA

A mother cat and her kittens were reunited at the Saskatoon SPCA after they were brought in separately, days apart.

The mother cat arrived on Aug.9, according to community engagement coordinator Shelia Gibbons.

“We had gotten a couple of cats in that were secreting milk, so they were obviously recent mothers,” Gibbons said.

On Aug. 11, three kittens showed up.

“They were about four days old, and a member of the public found them under their deck on Monroe Avenue.”

One of the SPCA staff members had a hunch about the new arrivals.

“The staff member just searched to see if there were any correlations between the moms and the kittens. And the mom that they found was actually found on the same block as the kittens.”

The mother cat and kittens also shared other similarities, Gibbons said.

“They look like the mom. They're black and white kittens. They're pretty sure that they matched each other.”

However, the staff took it slow reuniting the family.

“She let her smell one first, and then she put one in to see what the mom would think. She immediately started cleaning it,” she said, adding that would have been unusual if the kittens were not her own.

“She put the rest of the kittens in and just watched them,” Gibbons said. “The mom immediately started cleaning them and feeding them.”

Now reunited, the SPCA said they are searching for a foster home for the mother and her kittens. Anyone interested can contact their office.