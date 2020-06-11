Advertisement
Saskatoon News | Local Breaking | CTV News Saskatoon
Maigen Haichert
Tommy Douglas Collegiate
"Congratulations/Félicitations Maigen Haichert grade 12 graduate of the French Immersion program at Tommy Douglas Collegiate."
CTV Saskatoon wants to help you mark this milestone in your student's life. Send a pic of your grad to cfqcnews@ctv.ca and their name, school and a short greeting with "Grad 2020" as the subject. We'll show some of the photos on-air and share your grad's accomplishment here on our website.