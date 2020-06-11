Bethlehem Catholic High School

“Congratulations Macy on your grade 12 graduation (honours with distinction). We are so very proud of you and know that you have a very bright future ahead. The best is yet to come! Love Mom and Dad"

See more Class of 2020 grads

CTV Saskatoon wants to help you mark this milestone in your student's life. Send a pic of your grad to cfqcnews@ctv.ca and their name, school and a short greeting with "Grad 2020" as the subject. We'll show some of the photos on-air and share your grad's accomplishment here on our website.