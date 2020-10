SASKATOON -- Dennis Fisher, whose radio career spanned more than 30 years, has died.

Fisher started at CFQC Radio as a promotions manager in 1959 before becoming program manager and later general manager.

He retired in 1991 but remained very active in the community.

His son David would follow in his footsteps, ultimately taking over the reigns as general manager of CTV Saskatchewan.

Dennis Fisher and his wife Jean were married for 63 years.

He died Thursday. He was 86.