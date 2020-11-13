SASKATOON -- While the day started off quiet at the city's polling stations, some of the city's seven locations saw long line-ups as election day came to a close.

Around 8 p.m., when polling was scheduled to end, the city tweeted that Lawson Civic Centre was seeing a half-hour wait, there was a 40-minute wait at Lakewood Civic Centre and a 45-minute wait at Prairieland Park.

In a follow-up tweet the city said as long as voters were in line by 8:00 p.m. they could still cast their ballot.

"I just wish that there was some room inside the building so that we could keep people inside and not develop any symptoms," said one voter standing outside Lakewood Civic Centre around 7:30 Friday night.

In another message the city said as of 9:24 p.m., polls were officially closed.