Leader Profile: Jon Hromek, Saskatchewan United Party

Former oil company CEO turned political hopeful Jon Hromek is seeking to bring his party into the fold and translate distaste for the current government into seats for Saskatchewan United.

Hromek became leader of the upstart Saskatchewan United Party (SUP) in May after inaugural leader and former Sask. Party MLA Nadine Wilson stepped down.

Hromek graduated from the University of Regina in 2003 with a Bachelor of Applied Science in Petroleum Engineering.

A member of both the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Headquartered Oil Producers, Hromek went on to launch and manage several oil exploration and production companies during his time in the sector.

He most recently served as the CEO and Chairman of Regina headquartered Adonai Resources II Corporation — which primarily operates in southeast Saskatchewan.

A self-described conservative, Hromek is a political newcomer who hopes to attract voters who feel disenchanted with the governing Saskatchewan Party.

Hromek has campaigned on low taxes, small government and a return to “fiscal responsibility” in the province.

More specifically, a SUP government would reduce the provincial sales tax (PST) from six to three per cent, eliminate the provincial gas tax, advocate for more control over natural resource management, environmental regulations, immigration, education, infrastructure and healthcare delivery as well as introduce a 65 per cent discount on property taxes for seniors.

On cultural issues, Hromek has said the party will work to restore historical markers that reflect the province’s past, oppose identity politics and protect gendered spaces by banning biological males from women’s only spaces and female sports.

As of Sept. 25, the SUP has nominated candidates in 22 constituencies.

If the party captures any seat, it will mark the first time an MLA has been elected outside of Saskatchewan’s two major political parties since 1999.