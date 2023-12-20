Lack of snow cover in Sask. making farmers nervous
The prospect of a white Christmas is diminishing. While that may be good news for some, Saskatchewan farmers are looking at the dry ground with concern.
If you’re in Saskatoon or any of the major cities in our province, you are likely able to get outside without having to battle snow and cold, and with only a few days to go until Christmas, by all indications you won’t need your snow gear.
“We define a white Christmas as Christmas Day having two centimetres or more as measured at the airports,” said Terri Lang, meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Photos taken at airport monitoring stations show Yorkton with one centimeter of snow and Meadow Lake not indicating much to mention.
While some folks are enjoying this El Niño December, farmers in the province are generally not.
“If things carry on and we don’t get precipitation, it’s setting ourselves up for a pretty tough year,” said Phillip Harder, research associate with the Centre for Hydrology at the University of Saskatchewan.
There are other factors that complicate the situation for producers, like the fact that it was a dry summer and fall and the rain Saskatoon and area got earlier in the month, made things worse.
“What that’s really done is frozen our soil surface, there’s a saturated layer at the surface, and with that being frozen we don’t have a very good infiltration potential headed into the spring,” he says.
According to Harder, the southwest and west-central parts of the province are in the worst shape currently, but there are areas of the northern grain belt that have some snow.
At the Estevan station they’re measuring four centimeters right now, but that could change with plus temperatures on the way. In Cypress Hills, they have snow in the higher elevations, thanks to a recent storm.
Where else can you find snow?
“You have to go north of Yorkton, Hudson Bay and Nipawin up through there they have snow on the ground,” Lang said.
The Waskesiu monitoring station is showing the most snow of them all, and Lang is safely declaring a white Christmas there. However there still isn’t enough snow cover for winter activities like cross country skiing.
The view from Waskesiu (Source: Facebook/Hawood Inn)
The turnoff of Highway 2 into Christopher Lake is the first place you’ll see snow in that direction.
So, if you’re missing the white stuff you can likely drive a few hours and get your fill. Those in the agriculture industry can’t get what they want quite as easily.
Harder remains hopeful that a couple good snow dumps will arrive and change dry conditions significantly.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Toyota recalls more than 100K vehicles in Canada over airbag issues
Toyota Canada announced Wednesday that it is recalling more than 100,000 vehicles due to issues with the front passenger airbags.
Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint in Toronto and fled in stolen U-Haul: police
Toronto police say that the driver of a panel truck has been taken into custody following a pursuit by its Emergency Task Force.
Bahamas cruise diverted to New England and Canada
Passengers on the cruise ship MSC Meraviglia didn’t get the balmy getaway they were expecting. The ship, scheduled to sail to the Bahamas this week, instead headed to New England and Canada 'due to unseasonable and rapidly worsening weather.'
Woman assaulted, abandoned in dumpster; Winnipeg police searching for three suspects
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for three suspects after a woman was assaulted, forcibly confined at a Manitoba Housing complex and then thrown into a dumpster earlier this month, in an incident investigators are calling ‘disturbing.’
Trudeau's top national security adviser retiring in the new year
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's top aide on national security matters has announced she's retiring in early 2024, after spending the last two years providing advice to the government on pressing intelligence files including the allegations of foreign election interference and the 'Freedom Convoy' protests.
BREAKING Quebec teachers' unions reject government's latest offer
The Fédération Autonome de l'Enseignement (FAE), a union representing 66,000 elementary and high school teachers in Quebec, has rejected the provincial government's latest offer.
Metro accuses Loblaw of falsely implicating it in bread price-fixing scheme
Metro Inc. is accusing Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent company George Weston Ltd. of conspiring to implicate them in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme.
High school freshman dies after having stroke during swim practice
In a letter to parents, the principal at Geneva High School said James Oliver, 14, suffered an AVM stroke and brain hemorrhage and was in critical condition until he died Sunday night.
Former No. 2 draft pick Nolan Patrick retires at 25
Nolan Patrick, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, appears to have ended his playing career at age 25.
Regina
-
Overcrowding in Regina hospitals violating fire code, leaked emails show
A leaked assessment from Regina's fire services plainly states that overcrowding in the city's emergency room corridors are violating national fire codes.
-
Two found dead in Regina's second fatal house fire over 11 days
Regina Fire says two people were found dead following a house fire in the city early Wednesday morning.
-
'We're home': Bella "Brave" Thomson back in Sask. following successful bowel transplant
Bella Thomson and her mother Kyla are back in Saskatchewan after spending the last four months at Toronto’s SickKids hospital.
Winnipeg
-
Woman assaulted, abandoned in dumpster; Winnipeg police searching for three suspects
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for three suspects after a woman was assaulted, forcibly confined at a Manitoba Housing complex and then thrown into a dumpster earlier this month, in an incident investigators are calling ‘disturbing.’
-
Winnipeg’s Christmas Cheer Board no longer accepting applications this season
The Christmas Cheer Board of Winnipeg has stopped taking applications for hampers this season, saying they have been overwhelmed by the record demand this year.
-
Company calling on Manitoba to implement fresh food tax credit
One Manitoba-based company is calling on the provincial government to implement a fresh food tax credit as food bank usage reaches an all-time high.
Calgary
-
Calgary police looking at murder-suicide as potential cause of southwest deaths
Calgary police have released the names of a man and woman found dead in the community of Erlton last week, and say they are examining the possibility the deaths were a murder-suicide.
-
Driver killed in northeast Calgary crash
One person was killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Calgary on Wednesday.
-
Man killed in S.E. Calgary shooting identified by police
The victim of a fatal shooting in southeast Calgary earlier this week has been identified.
Edmonton
-
'Disturbing' investigation into child, animal abuse leads to more than 100 charges
Two men and one woman are facing more than 100 charges in connection with the yearslong abuse of several children and pets in southeast Edmonton.
-
Edmonton police search for missing 12-year-old girl
A 12-year-old Edmonton girl has been missing for four days.
-
Local high school raises funds for young cancer patients in charity hockey game
Students and staff at St. Francis Xavier Catholic High School faced off against teachers to raise money for young cancer patients and their families.
Toronto
-
Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint in Toronto and fled in stolen U-Haul: police
Toronto police say that the driver of a panel truck has been taken into custody following a pursuit by its Emergency Task Force.
-
As car thieves break into homes, some Toronto neighbourhoods turn to private patrols
In Toronto neighbourhoods where car thieves break into homes to get keys – terrifying residents at home at the time – some are taking security into their own hands, with entire neighbourhoods looking to hire dedicated private security.
-
Videos show moment police arrest driver of stolen U-Haul following lengthy pursuit across Toronto
Video footage has surfaced showing the moment when police pulled the driver out of a stolen U-Haul truck and arrested him, following a lengthy pursuit throughout the streets of Toronto.
Ottawa
-
A tempestuous year for weather in the capital
It's been quite the year for weather in the capital—from heavy rain to flash flooding, three tornadoes and wildfire smoke. The only question now is what's to come?
-
Man found guilty in 2019 murder of Ottawa hip-hop artist Markland Campbell
Donald Musselman has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2019 shooting death of 42-year-old Markland Campbell.
-
Santa and his 'fire elves' rappel down CHEO wall in a special holiday visit
The 'Big Guy' made a special visit to CHEO Wednesday, with a rooftop entrance like no other, aided by firefighter elves, who scaled the down the side of the hospital, window to window, waving and bringing some holiday happiness to kids and their families.
Vancouver
-
Naked intruder chased from Vancouver home by shovel-wielding senior, police say
A 72-year-old Vancouver woman used a shovel to chase a naked intruder from her home Tuesday night, according to local police.
-
Vancouver airport preps for holiday rush with 550,000+ travellers expected this week
The Vancouver airport is seeing an uptick in travellers this holiday season, as overall passenger traffic inches closer to pre-pandemic numbers.
-
'Extremely dangerous and unacceptable': RCMP say drunk driver plowed through dollar store window
A drunk driver crashed through the front window of a dollar store in the Kootenays while a number of people were inside shopping on Tuesday morning, according to authorities.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Quebec teachers' unions reject government's latest offer
The Fédération Autonome de l'Enseignement (FAE), a union representing 66,000 elementary and high school teachers in Quebec, has rejected the provincial government's latest offer.
-
Quebec teacher, nurse unions threaten unlimited strike in new year if no deal is reached
Four Quebec public sector unions representing hundreds of thousands of workers are threatening to launch an unlimited general strike early in the new year if they can't reach a deal with the provincial government.
-
Quebec raising public daycare prices in new year
Quebec families with children attending public daycares will soon have to pay a little more each day.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanich police seek missing man after vehicle found on Oak Bay waterfront
Police in Greater Victoria are appealing to the public to help locate a missing 38-year-old man who hasn't been seen for more than three weeks.
-
B.C. clinic closures leave thousands without family doctor
Around 3,500 patients in Victoria just got word they'll have to find a new doctor in the new year.
-
No charges in B.C. 2022 Christmas Eve bus crash that left 4 dead
The British Columbia Prosecution Service says there will be no charges stemming from a bus crash on an icy highway in the province's Interior last Christmas Eve that killed four people.
Atlantic
-
Two youth arrested in connection with disappearance, homicide of Tyson Macdonald: PEI RCMP
After a nearly week-long search for missing teen Tyson Blair Macdonald, PEI RCMP says two youth have now been arrested in connection with his disappearance and homicide.
-
Man who killed Halifax gay rights activist discharged from psychiatric hospital
A mentally ill Nova Scotia man convicted of fatally beating a well-known gay rights advocate in 2012 has been discharged from a psychiatric hospital.
-
Messy Maritime weather impacting holiday travel
Recent weather has caused cancellations and delays in travel for people across the Maritimes.
Northern Ontario
-
Addressing homeless encampments in Timmins with compassion, understanding
Homeless encampments have been a contentious topic in Timmins this year. CTV News Northern Ontario recently joined a team of bylaw officers to look at the work they do keeping the city and its people safe.
-
Sault police wake passed-out driver, who then drives off and injures four officers
Two people have been charged and four officers received minor injuries after police in Sault Ste. Marie confronted an unconscious driver on Wellington Street.
-
Nestle recalls mini KitKat bars over potential plastic contamination
Nestle Canada has issued a nationwide recall of mini KitKat bars over the risk of plastic in the candies, which could pose a choking hazard.
London
-
Airspace cleared for Santa, mayor issues special permit
The city of London, Ont. has granted a special permit for a low altitude flight to take place over London this Sunday night.
-
'I want to share this win with him': London, Ont. man wins $300K after brother gifts him lotto ticket
A London man is celebrating a big win and plans to share it with his family after winning $300,000 in a recent Instant Plinko game.
-
'I always buy, never expecting to win the grand prize': Mississauga couple wins Dream Lottery top prize
The top winners of the Dream Lottery were announced Wednesday morning at the Bridlewood dream home in London, Ont.