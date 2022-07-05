La Ronge RCMP arrest suspect in shooting incident

Sask. RCMP has arrested one of the suspects wanted in a shooting incident in La Ronge.

Police were tipped to the location of Allan Sanderson, according to a media release.

Officers found Sanderson in the back of a vehicle located at a business on Highway 2 in La Ronge. He was hiding under a blanket.

Sanderson was arrested around 12:45 p.m. Police say they also seized an illegally-modified loaded gun from the vehicle.

He was one of the suspects wanted in a shooting in that community, which prompted a public safety alert on June 19.

“La Ronge RCMP is very grateful for all the assistance from the community we’ve received — from following police direction during the incident on June 19 to passing along information that has helped progress the investigation,” La Ronge RCMP Sgt. Brent Nicol said in a press release.

“Our community is safer when we have this productive, collaborative relationship between residents and police.”

Sanderson will appear in La Ronge Provincial Court on July 7.

RCMP is still looking for Celine Charles who has been charged in the same incident.

If anyone has information they’ve been asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.