La Loche RCMP lay murder charge after altercation at home
La Loche RCMP have identified the victim of an alleged murder.
Ryan Piche, 49, from Clearwater River Dene Nation died Saturday according to a news release.
Around 1:10 a.m., La Loche RCMP received a report of an injured person being transported by private vehicle to hospital, according to a news release.
Officers and paramedics found the vehicle on Garson Lake Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police believe an altercation occurred at a home in Garson Lake and as a result have charged Melissa Laprise, 41, of La Loche with second-degree murder.
She was set to appear in court in La Loche on Monday.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
National handgun freeze key feature of new firearm-control bill
A national freeze on importing, buying or selling handguns is a central feature of firearm-control legislation tabled today by the federal Liberals. The government says the bill would also allow for the removal of gun licences from people involved in acts of domestic violence or criminal harassment, such as stalking
Bank of Canada expected to jack up interest rates as inflation persists
Experts predict the Bank of Canada will likely announce another major interest rate boost Wednesday as it tries to rein in runaway inflation.
It's time CAF cedes more control to civilian authorities on sexual offences: Arbour
The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) has been 'unwilling' and 'unable' to embrace action on military sexual harassment and assault and it's time the body cedes more control to civilian authorities, former Supreme Court Justice Louise Arbour says.
Never-before-seen footage of young Queen released ahead of Platinum Jubilee
Ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrating 70 years on the throne, a new documentary has shared previously unseen footage of the early days of Queen Elizabeth II, several years before her coronation.
When could a verdict be reached in Depp-Heard trial?
The jury in the trial between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will head back into deliberations on Tuesday, in a case that has spawned widespread attention in media and online. CTVNews.ca spoke to legal analysts about where the case goes from here.
Mexico tourist zone hit by Hurricane Agatha
Agatha, the strongest hurricane on record to make landfall in May in the eastern Pacific, swept ashore on a stretch of tourist beaches and fishing towns in southern Mexico on Monday.
Bride sleeps in airport, late for her wedding after major Air Canada flight delay
A bride slept in Toronto airport and was late for her own wedding after a massive Air Canada flight delay left her stranded.
Former Canadian navy officer found guilty of sexual assault aboard historic navy tall ship
A retired Canadian navy officer has been found guilty of assault, sexual assault and uttering threats against a young female cadet aboard a navy sailboat more than a decade and a half ago.
First RCMP supervisor of N.S. mass shooting describes miscue in containing the killer
The Mountie who led the early response to the Nova Scotia mass shooting testified Monday that his plans to block the killer's escape were thrown off by a subordinate's 'misunderstanding' and a crush of competing duties.
Regina
-
'Best practices to protect': Sask. Government advises public on how to avoid catching West Nile this summer
Summer in Saskatchewan brings warm temperatures, blooming flowers and enjoyment of the outdoors. With that, also comes mosquitoes and with them, the West Nile virus.
-
First responder begins testimony at Samwel Uko inquest
On Monday, a jury was selected and witness testimonies began for the coroner’s inquest into the death of Samwel Uko.
-
Man faces multiple charges including attempted murder: Regina police
A Regina man is facing several charges including attempted murder after an incident in the North Central neighbourhood according to a news release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).
Winnipeg
-
Woman dead, two others in hospital after car crashes into tree: Winnipeg police
One woman is dead and two other people are in unstable condition after a car crashed into a tree on Monday.
-
Overland flood warning expanded as more rain is set to hit southeastern Manitoba
An overland flood warning that was issued on Sunday has been expanded in Manitoba as parts of the province prepare to see up to 75 millimetres of rain over the next 48 hours.
-
Manitoba to bring in bill to increase minimum wage
A new bill introduced by the Manitoba government would give them the power to implement larger increases to the province’s minimum wage.
Calgary
-
Lethbridge man faces multiple charges related to sexual assault, child exploitation
A Lethbridge man faces criminal charges in connection with sexual assault and exploitation of a child.
-
Calgary show dog ready for the bright lights of New York at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
A Calgary canine is headed to New York to partake in one of the world’s most prestigious dog shows, the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. The event is in its 146th year, and six-year-old Frank, a Boston Terrier, is hoping to impress the judges.
-
Edmonton
-
After demotion and getting passed over, Jay Woodcroft gets credit for Oilers playoff run
Ken Holland didn't exactly say he regrets not putting Jay Woodcroft behind the Oilers bench sooner, but he's sure happy "Woody" is there now.
-
'Changes have to be made': Sohi outlines new Chinatown safety plan after community push for action
Mayor Amarjeet Sohi unveiled a new action plan to help make Edmonton's Chinatown community safer for all and revitalize the area, including a new grant for area businesses to hire private security.
-
'Never ever give up': Oilers superfan uses love for the game as fuel for his recovery
A patient at the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute has been using the Edmonton Oilers playoff run as the push he needs to get out of the hospital.
Toronto
-
Mother with sick child left waiting more than 8 hours at Toronto hospital
A Toronto mother is speaking out after she says she waited in a local hospital’s emergency room for more than eight hours with her sick child before travelling home without care.
-
Ontario could see rare 'meteor storm' tonight. This is what you need to know
If the stars align, Ontario residents may be able to see a spectacular celestial show early Tuesday morning – an event that astronomers call a 'meteor storm.'
-
Ontario woman killed by falling tree during storm was 'amazing' mother, son says
A 64-year-old Ontario woman was on a camping trip in Peterborough, Ont. as a powerful storm struck the province. “All I know is she was hit by a tree,” her son said.
Ottawa
-
City still has hundreds of small outages left to deal with
Hydro crews are now focusing on smaller pockets of outages across the city of Ottawa, after restoring electricity to the bulk of the power grid on Sunday.
-
-
NDP LEADER LIVE AT 6:30 P.M.
NDP LEADER LIVE AT 6:30 P.M. | Andrea Horwath speaking in Ottawa hours after Doug Ford visit
Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford and NDP leader Andrea Horwath are both in Ottawa on Monday as the provincial election campaign reaches the home stretch.
Vancouver
-
Trudeau evokes shooting of innocent B.C. teen while announcing new gun control measures
Announcing new measures to tackle gun violence, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the memory of an innocent B.C. teenager who was killed when gang members opened fire on a busy street in 2018.
-
Missing 20-year-old last known to be in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
Police are asking for the public's help finding a 20-year-old woman who was last known to be in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.
-
'Deeply concerning': B.C. mayor says citizens are worried after local emergency department closes several times
The mayor of a B.C. community says his citizens are extremely concerned after staffing issues forced the closure of the local emergency department several times this month.
Montreal
-
-
Man dies in apartment fire in Cote-des-Neiges low-income seniors' residence
Montreal firefighters found a person in the rubble after a fire early Monday morning in an apartment building in the Côte-des-Neiges district. The building is a government-subsidized housing complex for low-income seniors.
-
Legault adamant about repatriating immigration, as Quebec-Ottawa clash looms
A new confrontation is emerging between Ottawa and Quebec over the issue of immigration control, as Premier Francois Legault is adamant that all immigration powers, traditionally shared between the two levels of government, be repatriated to Quebec lest the province 'become a Louisiana.'
Vancouver Island
-
-
Assault charge laid in homophobic attack on Nanaimo student
A 19-year-old man has been charged with assault after he allegedly struck a student at Vancouver Island University for being gay.
-
NEW
NEW | What is hypermiling? BCAA specialist on how to save money at the fuel pump
As historic prices at the pumps hurt budgets and change summer plans, the British Columbia Automobile Association (BCAA) says there are ways to save when you drive, through a practice called "hypermiling."
Atlantic
-
'Lost confidence': Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry resumes amid public backlash
The Mountie in charge of the RCMP's initial response to the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia began testifying before an inquiry Monday, but the public has been barred from listening.
-
-
'It sickens me': Widow of Mountie killed in Moncton shooting angered by Supreme Court decision
The wife of a Mountie who was shot and killed in Moncton, N.B., nearly 10 years ago says she's frustrated and angry with Canada's highest court.
Northern Ontario
-
Moose calf recovering after being hit by transport
Recently, the Ontario Provincial Police came to the aid of a young moose calf that had been hit on a northern Ontario highway.
-
Casting call for LGBTQ2S folks in Timmins
Tourism Timmins is seeking members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community to participate in a photoshoot to help promote northern tourism.
-
Rare 'spirit moose' spotted in northern Ontario
A woman from Chapleau, in northern Ontario, recently had an exciting encounter with a rare moose as she was driving down the highway.
London
-
Children suffer non-life-threatening injuries in morning crash
Two young children have been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash between a car and a feed truck on Monday morning.
-
16-year-old Londoner facing impaired driving charges after weekend crash
A 16-year-old youth from London, Ont. is facing multiple impaired driving charges after a car crash in the city’s south end early Saturday morning, according to police.
-
$30,000 worth of drugs seized by London police
London, Ont. police have taken nearly $30,000 worth of drugs off the streets, according to a release.