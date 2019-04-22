Kerrobert store robbed after truck smashes through doors
The storefront of Reddi Mart in Kerrobert, after a robbery on Friday. (Courtesy: Kerrobert Reddi Mart/Facebook)
A convenience store in Kerrobert was badly damaged, following a robbery.
A white pickup truck crashed into the store early Friday morning, according to Reddi Mart owner Darryl Morris.
“They backed into the glass doors and helped themselves to cigarettes and Gatorade,” Morris said.
The storefront was destroyed, with windows shattered and a refrigerator dented.
Morris said the it’s the first time in over three decades the store has been robbed.
Reddi Mart was able reopen for business, thanks to a donation of new door and a some temporary patchwork, Morris said.
“In a small town you get good support,” Morris said.