"My identical twin daughters are 18 years old and they are graduating grade 12 this year at St. Joseph high school in Saskatoon. Jillian has been accepted into the U of R in Saskatoon this fall to attend the Faculty of Social Work. Kennedy has been accepted into the U of S in Saskatoon this fall to attend the College of Education. Their Dad, Robert Grosse and I, Shauna Carey-Grosse are very proud of all of their hard work and perseverance! Best wishes to you now and always!! "

