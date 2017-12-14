

The lawyer for a man handed a seven-year sentence for robbery says he’ll be appealing the judge’s decision.

Brian Pfefferle, who’s representing Keith Napope, tells CTV News he’s filed a notice of appeal in the case.

Napope was handed the sentence after a jury in October found him guilty of robbery but not guilty of manslaughter. He had been accused in the death of Johnathon Keenatch-Lafond, who was stabbed to death three years ago.

The Crown, during the trial, referred to the killing as a robbery gone wrong.

Napope was charged with manslaughter and robbery nine months after Keenatch-Lafond died in November 2014.